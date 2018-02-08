© WittWooPhoto/ REX/ Shutterstock



Grab your coats and scarves, people. This cold weather is going nowhere.Or at least it's not for the next month.Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Met Office forecaster Sophie Yeomans said the UK is looking at aAs for this week, most of the country is set to be hit by flurries of snow, sleet and rain up to the weekend.And despite temperatures in Scotland dropping to -9.6C last night, central England and the Midlands are expected to be the lowest this evening.We're talking... So wrap up warm.Most of England and Wales are expected to welcome a lot of sunshine today - but it will still be cold.People living on the southeast and west coasts, however, should grab their raincoats as some wet spells are said to be on their way.Northern Ireland and Scotland are set to be covered by cloudy skies today. Snow is also forecast, however is not expected to settle and will later be replaced by rain.Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Ms Yeomans said:'Today most of England and Wales will see a lot of sunshine, but there will be showers around the southeastern and western coasts.'The UK will also see a few more snow showers - but it is not expected to settle.'There will be cloudy skies in Northern Ireland and Scotland, and some snow which will turn to rain later today.'Last night, the lowest temperature was -9.8C in Inverness, but tonight is expected to be milder.'At the very lowest we could see -4C to -5C down in the countryside of the southeast.'Met Office warnings are in place across the country until later today.Forecasters predicted sleet, snow and hail showers across the UK from early Monday until around 10am.Last night, temperatures fell to -9.1C in Shap, Cumbria, shortly before dawn as many woke up to the coldest morning of the week.Emergency services have warned of treacherous conditions on roads, with South Western Ambulance Service reporting several accidents due to ice.Northumbria Police have also attended a three-car crash in Gateshead, where the roads were 'extremely icy'.