but suffering from the trauma and broken bones you would associate with collisions,

The flocks of starlings that create choreographed patterns in the skies over Rome have mysteriously lost their aplomb, with hundreds falling to their deaths after colliding with each otherNormally, they weave intricate shapes in the sky, twisting and turning in formations known as murmurations to deter predators while providing a show for locals.But at Porta Pia, one of the gates of Rome, and in other neighbourhoods, residents had to tiptoe around fallen birds' bodies, while mopeds risked skidding on corpses crushed by passing cars.Millions of starlings migrate south during the winter to Rome, where they enjoy the warmth and the street lights that allow them to keep an eye out for predatory falcons. During the day they venture out of the city, feasting on olives before roosting in Rome's plane trees and dumping tonnes of oily excrement on the streets, forcing locals to carry umbrellas.either with each other or with cables," she said.An abnormally large number of starlings heading for the same trees could have led to the collisions, while another cause could be attacks by predators, which create panic within the murmurations, she said."When attacked, starlings bump into each other and if one starling hits an obstacle, many others will follow behind and meet the same fate."just as the exact way the birds co-ordinated their murmurations remained a puzzle for scientists. "We don't really know what they are doing," she admitted.