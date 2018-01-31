Erie is closing in on its snowiest winter in city history.The total snowfall for Erie from Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon measured 3.7 inches."A clipper system transitioned to lake-effect snow and enhanced some of the snow totals inland," said Zach Sefcovic, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cleveland.As of Tuesday afternoon, about 57 percent of Lake Erie remained covered by ice, according to the National Weather Service's Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory."Much of the lake is open in the central part of the basin north of Cleveland," Sefcovic said.Erie recorded just 0.5 inch of snow in November. That was followed by aErie had recorded 22.4 inches of snow in January as of Wednesday morning, according to National Weather Service data.