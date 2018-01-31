The opening speech by Russia's Foreign Minister veered off script somewhat, when attendees expressed pro and anti-Russian sentiment as Sergey Lavrov took the floor. CNN covers only one side of the argument.
Various factions of Syrian society have gathered in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi for the summit, aimed at laying the foundation for peace in the war-torn country and boosting the stalled Geneva talks.
Nearly 1,600 invitations were sent out to a range of groups and individuals in a bid to give a voice to all the sides interested in a peaceful resolution of the Syrian crisis.
Comment:
And no sign of a US delegation - whose General Mattis has recently claimed to have defeated ISIL in Syria on their own.
Comment: See also: 'Long live Russia, long live friendship': Praise & heckling as Russian FM speaks at Syrian National Congress in Sochi