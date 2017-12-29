Wild weather brings down trees in Broome but category-one system set to weaken as it moves inlandWest Kimberley residents in northern Western Australia are being warned to prepare for flooding as Tropical Cyclone Hilda lashes the region with 120km/h winds and heavy rain.The category-one system formed on the coast just north of Broome on Wednesday night before tracking south-south-west.By late morning Hilda had reached inland south of Bidyadanga and was expected to gradually weaken as it moved further inland on Thursday.Shortly before 11am (WST), the Bureau of Meteorology issued a flood warning for parts of the Kimberley."Heavy rain has occurred over the west Kimberley since Tuesday, with widespread rainfall in excess of 100mm over two days in the Broome area, including over 200mm at Kilto Station," the warning read."Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in the west Kimberley on Friday and Saturday, with widespread 48-hour totals of 50-100mm expected and isolated heavier falls of 100-150mm possible."A cyclone yellow alert was current on Thursday for people in or near Bidyadanga and Wallal. The system had produced wind gusts of up to 120km/h.Squally thunderstorms with gusts to 90km/h were also expected over inland eastern Pilbara areas until Thursday night.An alert was issued for coastline north of Wallal and people were told to prepare to shelter from the cyclone.People between Broome and Bidyadanga, including Bidyadanga, and from Wallal south to Pardoo were given the all-clear.Hilda's centre passed over Broome about 7pm Wednesday, lashing the tourist town with heavy rain and 100km/h winds which brought down trees.Both Bidyadanga and the Kimberley's Eco Beach resort suffered structural and vegetation damage but no injuries were reported.Tides were expected to be higher between Broome and Wallal.Australian Associated Press