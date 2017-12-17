Now we just got word that world's first and most famous "protected group", i.e. feminists, got shafted by Facebook. It seems like Mark the Zucc decided to take away the "hate speech" protection from feminists as they're not shielded anymore from derisive comments targeted at their archenemy: men. Today's story is about a group of "feminist" (in reality man-haters) comedians that got suspended (read Zucced) from Facebook for posting brilliant arguments on their social media accounts, the likes of "men are scum" and similar new-age feminist palaver.
One of Mark Zuckerberg's victims is a comedienne named Marcia Belsky, who low and behold, got a thirty day suspension after replying to a Facebook post with the "men are scum" pearl of wisdom. Another woman-comedienne received 7 days of Facebook jail for the same crime-think, Alison Klemp respectively. And finally, as reported by the Daily Beast, a Chicago based feminist who thinks she's funny said she has been banned by the Zucc almost 10 times and she's currently serving a thirty day suspension in Facebook limbo. Here's from the Daily Beast piece:
"Women have posted things as bland as 'men ain't shit,' 'all men are ugly,' and even 'all men are allegedly ugly' and had their posts removed. They've been locked out of their accounts for suggesting that, since 'all men are ugly,' country music star Blake Shelton 'winning the sexiest man isn't a triumph. In late November, after the [censorship] issue was raised in a private Facebook group of nearly 500 female comedians, women pledged to post some variation of 'men are scum' to Facebook on Nov. 24 in order to stage a protest. Nearly every women [sic] who carried out the pledge was banned."If you ask me, this looks like an organized effort by feminists (feminazis actually) to get banned and then play the pathetic victim-hood card, and I can definitely see a lot of cats in their future, but let that go. Obviously, the feminists complained about Facebook's alleged double standard following the crackdown, claiming that they were only responding to people (men scum presumably) attacking them with foul language, and guess what: the "attackers" were not suspended, and that's the power of patriarchy, or something along these lines. The feminists' lament was heard and amplified by the New York Mag:
"Training documents for Facebook's moderation team, leaked in mid-2017, show the mind-bending logic of Facebook's moderation policies. Facebook's 'protected categories' are sex, race, religious affiliation, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, and serious disability or disease. But there are 'unprotected categories,' which include things like social class, occupation, continental origin, political ideology, appearance, religion, age, or country. Facebook instructed moderators to ignore comments about 'subsets' of users in unprotected categories. This means derogatory comments about "white men" aren't allowed on the service (as both race and gender are protected), while derogatory comments about "women drivers" and "black children" are (because occupation and age are unprotected)."If you ask me, this is the left devouring its own, the revolution eating its children, or whatever you want to call it. The logic behind Facebook's banning of angry feminazis is due to the left's overall lack of logic and common sense. After all, it was the authoritarian left who imposed the idiotic term of "hate speech" on social media, and that's now reflected in Facebook's moderation policies. To make a long story short, this is commie-karma in action, just like it already happened with men now claiming woman status, thus becoming transgender and beating the crap out of women in sporting events, thus taking away athletic opportunities from real women.
"Facebook Suspends Feminists for “Men are Scum” Posts, Drama Ensues."
I think someone on the SOTT team needs to go and get their prostate checked.