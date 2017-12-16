From Birdsville to the Gulf of Carpentaria, temperatures dropped to 11 degrees Celsius below average - a phenomenon forecasters describe as "very unusual".
"I've been forecasting for a few decades now and I can't really remember anything quite this spectacular as far as dry and cool at this time of year," said Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Bernard."It's the sort of thing we often see in winter which usually leads to really cold winter nights, but we don't often see it in December."
Mount Isa had its lowest overnight December temperate ever on record at 12 degrees Celsius - 11C degrees below average.
"Burketown yesterday had a minimum of 17.7C which was the lowest they'd seen up there since 1920, but that was eclipsed today with 16C, and that's the coldest December morning since 1907," Mr Bernard said.
"Richmond yesterday was 11.8C which was the lowest there in December since 1909."
"[Yesterday], Longreach had its coolest morning at 14.9C and we may not have seen that since 1999."
"Birdsville - it's been well below average both day and night, and down in Thargomindah, yesterday was only 29C - again very unusual for December to see temperate below 30C unless it's raining," he said.
According to Mr Bernard, the significant drop in temperatures could be attributed to an air system moving in from the south.
"We've seen a very cold, dry southern airstream push right up through western Queensland."
"You rarely get the southerly push right into the Gulf waters, hence the very unusual temperatures."
"If you're used to mid-twenties and you get a temperate in the mid-teens, I think that's pretty spectacular."Cool change is 'like Christmas'
Anne Clarke from Brinawa Station, south of Burketown, said the cooler temperatures had been a welcome change.
"Because we've had those series of long droughts, it's a change - just such a good change," Ms Clarke said.
"It's like Christmas on a stick.""It just reminds you why you love the industry when you see the animals in such good order. Even the wallabies are fat!"
Further south, longtime Blackall resident Peter Skewes said he remembered the sheep dying from cold weather in the past.
"We've had cold spells at Christmas before. I remember when I was a kid, somebody lost sheep from cold weather," he said.
"They'd shorn their sheep, it then rained, and turned cold."
Despite the cool change, warmer temperatures are expected to resume by the end of the week.
Comment: Every year more and more anomalous weather events are being reported all over the world, we're even seeing changes in the seasons; in the US and Europe it's unusually cold with some regions seeing record breaking snowfall. Both hemispheres are recording more abrupt and harsher winters that's leading to massive crop losses for farmers and a surge in commodity prices.
Mainstream science is failing to recognise the impact that our Sun's activity, the lowest in 200 years, is having on our planet; we're seeing a dramatic weakening of Earth's geomagnetic field which means more more cosmic rays are entering into our atmosphere causing more cloud cover, blocking out more the Sun's heat, and in tandem the polar jet streams are behaving erratically meandering further south for prolonged periods, causing the infamous 'polar vortex' phenomenon.
It's clear there are great changes occurring on Earth and some point to the beginning of a mini ice age.
- Siberian snow theory points to early, frigid winter in U.S.
- Fire and Ice: The Day After Tomorrow
- Rare heavy snow hits London, while 120 MPH snowstorms spawn 'snow devils'
- Heaviest snowfall in four years brings travel chaos to UK
- Rare snownado filmed at national park in Poland
- Thousands of ice balls wash up in the Gulf of Finland on the Russian coast
- Thunderstorm hits areas of United Arab Emirates, hail blankets ground (VIDEOS)
- Temperatures in Siberia dropping to -79°F/-60°C and winter is just beginning