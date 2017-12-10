UK travel chaos
A lorry jackknifed on the A50 near Uttoxeter in Staffordshire
In case you hadn't noticed, it's snowing today.

And it seems to be pretty heavy in places, with some areas of the country cut off, parts of the London Underground shut, airports closed and a lot of disruption elsewhere.

But just how heavy is the snowfall? Well, according to experts we haven't seen weather like this in the south for four years.

So yeah, it's pretty snowy out there today.

The Met Office told Metro.co.uk that you have to go all the way back to 2013 to get similar weather in the region.

Places like Wales and Shawbury in Shropshire experienced around 15cm of the white stuff, and some Welsh hills even experienced around 80cm of snow. Incredible.


Met Office forecaster Oli Claydon said: 'It looks as if it was March 2013 for when we saw snow like this in a similar region in places like Wales and Shawbury experiencing similar snow depths, around 15cm.

In some areas, particularly the Welsh hills you're up to nearly 80cms of snow in some places but that's an outlier.'

Before that you would have to go back seven years to December 2010, when we all remember those iconic satellite images of the UK covered in snow.

Vast swathes of the UK are blanketed by the white stuff today, with Powys, Herefordshire, Oxfordshire and Shropshire all recording several inches.

Significant build-ups have also been reported in Leicestershire, Worcestershire and Bedfordshire, while snow has been falling heavily in Birmingham city centre.

Persistent heavy snowfall is expected throughout central England and Wales, leading the Met Office to issue an amber weather warning that will be in place until 6pm.

Up to 10cm is expected to build up quite widely, with 15-20cm in some spots, raising the prospect of roads becoming impassable.

The amber alert is accompanied by a yellow warning of wind for parts of eastern England, London and the South East, the South West and Wales that could bring 'short-term loss of power and other services' as well as transport disruption.