As mild temperatures encompass a large swath of the contiguous United States this week, parts of Siberia are experiencing temperatures colder than minus 60 degrees Fahrenheit - and it's only November.A low temperature of minus 69 degrees [fahrenheit] was recorded early Tuesday in Delyankir, Russia. This is colder than the all-time record lows in every U.S. state except Utah (-69 degrees), Montana (-70 degrees) and Alaska (-80 degrees).If that wasn't incredible enough,Oymyakon, Russia, plummeted to minus 66 degrees . This region is generally regarded as the coldest inhabited place on the Earth The mercury has dipped into the minus 50s or colder eight days in a row in Oymyakon through Wednesday.On Feb. 6, 1933, a weather observer in Oymyakon, Russia, measured a temperature of minus 89.8 degrees - a full 10 degrees colder than the U.S.'s record-cold temperature of minus 79.8 degrees at Prospect Creek, Alaska, on Jan. 23, 1971.Incidentally, the record-coldest temperature measured on Earth was at the Russian South Pole research station of Vostok, Antarctica (minus 128.6 degrees), on July 21, 1983.According to Weather Underground's Christopher Burt , unofficial temperatures as cold as minus 108 degrees have been measured in Oymyakon. There is also no record of temperatures rising above zero degrees between Dec. 1 and March 1, Burt added.Even Alaska's coldest interior valleys may only suffer through temperatures in the minus 40s or colder for a week or two before there's a "warmer" break. There's no such luck in a Siberian winter.Why is it so cold for such an extended period of time in Oymyakon?Ironically, the name "Oymyakon" in the native Siberian tongue means "unfrozen patch of water," named for the thermal hot spring nearby.While the air mass won't be anywhere near as cold as Siberia is currently experiencing, it will certainly feel much more like winter east of the Rockies as we approach the second weekend of December.