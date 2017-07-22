© Cameron Avery

Record cold engulfs South America decimating crops and leaving a wake of frost destruction and hundreds of thousands with out power. All the while main stream media touts a few degrees over normal in NYC. They forgot absolute anomalous cold and frost event that crossed the entire continent of South America. It was -8C in areas where average temperatures for this time of year are 17C. Crop losses are in the same areas as cold damage to agriculture last year. The 2017 losses will be tallied over the next weeks and it looks at early estimations of nearly 100% losses for fruit inn Southern Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. Where is the coverage on this in the main stream media?????????