Early snowfall totals



Yes, I'm that guy who went skiing against all good advice in September. And glad I did...

A post shared by Chris Dickey (@chris_dickey) on Sep 23, 2017 at 10:52am PDT



Winter Storm warning from @environmentca notes that >20cm possible for #MedHat, and plenty of models support that in a big way!

GEM: 57-75cm

RAP: 35cm

NAM: 21cm

A bit of this will come down as rain, but tell friends in #MedHat to prepare accordingly!#abstorm #snow pic.twitter.com/8dDpVRysO0



— Kevin Stanfield (@CTVStanfield) October 2, 2017

Ready or not, the snowy cold has arrived. Over the last week,And last night, storms dumped on Colorado.. Check out the porch above, and town shot below!This round, Steamboat Springs is the big winner. As of Monday morning, the resort above the town of some 12,000 residents showedArapahoe Basin, below, showed a heap of snow at 2:00 a.m. There's no way to tell how much,This latest snow in Colorado pushes winter further south after a storm hit the northern Rockies earlier. Skiers took some low-tide turns last week in Wyoming, as seen in this shot below.So get ready for ski trips and pow days, America.