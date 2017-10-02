As early snowstorms go, the latest round in the west is hefty. More than 12 inches fell in Breckenridge, Colo., last night. Check out the porch above, and town shot below!
Accumulation check. #Breck #Snow
Almost looks like you could ride down. Some serious preseason #snow falling in #Breck!
Early snowfall totals
This round, Steamboat Springs is the big winner. As of Monday morning, the resort above the town of some 12,000 residents showed nearly 20 inches of fresh powder on its snow stake cam.
Winter Storm warning from @environmentca notes that >20cm possible for #MedHat, and plenty of models support that in a big way!So get ready for ski trips and pow days, America. Like it or not, winter is on the way.
— Kevin Stanfield (@CTVStanfield) October 2, 2017