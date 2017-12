but it is not so common to see so much snow on the ground this early, especially in some areas of the south

Potent snow storm blankets the South

As of December 12 2017, 23.6% of the U.S. surface is covered with snow, but what is especially striking is that more than two weeks before Christmas day, all 50 states have seen snow on the ground despite much of it rapidly melting away in some areas. December marks a turning point towards more wintry weather,and more so with La NiƱa influencing U.S. weather.A total of 17 states saw snowfall (see video below) in one degree or another late last week as a very active cold front colored in white a large swath extending diagonally from New Mexico and Texas, to New England.This storm was certainly the main contributor in terms of snow reaching states that normally do not see it until later in the season. Starting in southwest Texas and southeast New Mexico last Thursday, it then moved across much of the Southeast on Friday and eventually into the northeast U.S. by Saturday.Sea surface temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico and off the Eastern Seaboard are 2 to 4oF higher than usual, and in some cases even higher. As this active weather system tracked east, it tapped in a considerable amount of moisture from the ocean, producing incredible amounts of snow especially along the southern end of the Appalachians.