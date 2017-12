A convicted child molester has been detained at Sydney Airport while attempting to leave the country.Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop told reporters at Sydney Airport that the man was being questioned by the Federal Police. It is not clear where the registered child offender was attempting to fly to.Australia's new laws, which took effect on Wednesday, will make it impossible for "up to 20,000 registered child sex offenders" listed on the Australian child sex offender register to leave the country, unless for specific purposes officially approved by local law enforcement agencies."Registered child sex offenders have reporting obligations in Australia because of the ongoing risk that they present to children in Australia, but we are aware that they have a high propensity to reoffend if they are in the country where they not monitored and where child sex exploitation is rampant," the minister said , as cited by The Australian.Justice Minister Michael Keenan praised the new laws as the most comprehensive crackdown on child sex tourism anywhere in the world. "This is world first legislation, and the rest of the world is looking to Australia to see how this is going to progress," he said."We know that in our region, there is different levels of law enforcement capability, there is different approaches to the abuse of children, there's different community attitudes, and we are making sure that Australians will not be able to leave this country to abuse vulnerable children, particularly in Southeast Asia."