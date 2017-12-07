Akufo-Ado hosted France President Emmanuel Macron last week, with the pair meeting to discuss matters ranging from unity, investment and partnership building.However, the part that caught the eyes of many was when the Ghanaian President made a bold statement concerning Africa's continuous reliance on European countries for support. Right in the presence of President Macron, Akufo-Addo insisted thatIt will not work. It has not worked and it will not work". He added:."His comments visibly made the France President uncomfortable, with his demeanor clearly depicting a man sitting on tenterhooks.The video has since gone viral, having become a hot topic for debate on various social media platforms.