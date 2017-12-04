Two labourers died, when they got buried under debris due to labdslide in Batote area of Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday."Two local labourers working on the Seri-Sencha PMGSY link road this afternoon got burried under the debris of a landslide at Bhagnain Ramban," Mohan Lal, SSP Ramban, here told UNI. He said the labourers, who were deputed with the JCB machine, came under heavy boulders and soil, when the excavation work was going on.The deceased were identified as Abdul Rasheed of Bhatti and Farooq Ahmed of Balihote, Ramban. "The rescue operation was carried out by the local police, SDRF, volunteers of QRT and locals, while one of the bodies was retrieved from the debris,"he added.Source: UNI