New Hampshire sinkhole
© Via Twitter/Mark Hayward
A car was pulled out of a sinkhole caused by a water main break on Langdon Street in Manchester, New Hampshire, early Wednesday morning.

Police reported the break at 5:46 a.m., asking the public to avoid Langdon and Canal streets.


"We had a car in a hole, and we had river water flowing down Langdon Street," John St. Pierre of Manchester Water Works told NH1.

A towing company lifted the car out around 9 a.m., the news station reported, and the vehicle seemed to have little or no cosmetic damage.

Manchester police are searching for the car's owner, according to NH1.