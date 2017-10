© Associated Press/ Laurent Cipriani / File photo



© Associated Press / Interpol



Palestine's admission to Interpol raised concerns in the Israeli media regarding possible attempts by the Palestinian Authority to use the law enforcement organization for political attacks against Tel Aviv.Interpol's decision to admit Palestine as a full member of the organization, coupled with ICC probes into the allegations of war crimes committed by the Israeli military during the 2014 Gaza conflict, has prompted concerns that the Palestinian Authority may have obtained new options to wage a legal battle against Israel.According to the Jerusalem Post,The newspaper pointed out, however, that "the legal establishment in Israel is not overly concerned with Interpol, mainly because the organization cannot, in all cases, bind its member states to act on arrest warrants the way members of the ICC are legally obligated."as well as "a preliminary examination of the settlement enterprise," which may culminate in "arrest warrants against top Israeli officials," the article's author warns.Israel itself, however, is currently not a party to the Rome Statute.Earlier in September, Interpol voted to accept Palestine as a full member state via a secret ballot. The Palestinian membership was approved by 75 to 24 votes, with 34 abstentions.Following this development, Israel's Minister of Environmental Protection threatened to stop issuing work and entry permits to Palestinians as well as special travel permits for Palestinian leaders.