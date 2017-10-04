© ISTOCK/GETTY IMAGES

Little credence is given to the idea of objective reality.

Who would have guessed that when America cleaved, the left would get the National Football League and the right would get uncontested custody of science?Last spring at the Evergreen State College, where I was a professor for 15 years, the revolution was televised - proudly and intentionally - by the radicals.Similar eruptions have happened all over the country.What may not be obvious from outside academia is that this revolution is an attack on Enlightenment values: reason, inquiry and dissent. Extremists on the left are going after science. Why? Because science seeks truth, and truth isn't always convenient.The left has long pointed to deniers of climate change and evolution to demonstrate that over here, science is a core value. But increasingly, that's patently not true.The battle on our campuses-and ever more, in K-12 schools, in cubicles and in meetings, and on the streets-is being framed as a battle for equity, but that's a false front. True, there are real grievances. Gaps between populations exist, for historical and modern reasons that are neither honorable nor acceptable, and they must be addressed.Postmodernism, and specifically its offspring, critical race theory, have abandoned rigor and replaced it with "lived experience" as the primary source of knowledge.Science has long understood that observation can never be perfectly objective, but it also provides the ultimate tool kit with which to distinguish signal from noise-and from bias. Scientists generate complete lists of alternative hypotheses, with testable predictions, and we try to falsify our own cherished ideas.Science is imperfect: It is slow and methodical, and it makes errors. But it does work. We have microchips, airplanes and streetlights to show for it.In a meeting with administrators at Evergreen last May, protesters called, on camera, for college president George Bridges to target STEM faculty in particular for "antibias" training, on the theory that scientists are particularly prone to racism. That's obvious to them because scientists persist in using terms like "genetic" and "phenotype" when discussing humans. Mr. Bridges offers: "[What] we are working towards is, bring 'em in, train 'em, and if they don't get it, sanction them."And the attack on STEM is no accident. Once scientists are silenced, narratives can be fully unhooked from any expectation that they be put to the test of evidence. Last month, Evergreen made it clear that they wanted two of its scientists gone - my husband, Bret Weinstein, and me, despite our stellar reputations with the students they claimed to be protecting. First, they came for the biologists . . .Science has sometimes been used to rationalize both atrocity and inaction in its face. But conflating science with its abuse has become a favorite trope of extremists on the left. It's a cheap rhetorical trick, and not, dare I say, very logical.