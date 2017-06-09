© Oliver Stone

Oliver Stone's movie The Putin Interviews breaks all clichés of western propaganda against Russia and its political leader.The Putin Interviews directed by famous American director Oliver Stone is coming out on June 12-15 2017, however, it made the Western media worry and get afraid that Western common people could see absolutely another Putin that differs from his image created by the anti-Russian propaganda.The published fragments of "The Putin Interviews" on the Internet show us that the president of Russia appears in Stone's movie as absolutely simple person who drives a car, plays hockey, feeds horses and works out. However, the Western media used biased coverage of things that were interesting for their viewers who always cry listening stories about persecution of sodomites in Russia or reports about "Russian aggression" against "democratic" Ukraine or "freedom-loving, peaceful, moderate opposition" in Syria.For instance, a journalist from The Daily Beast called Oliver Stone's movie "wildly irresponsible love letter to Vladimir Putin" in the headline. As well as that Stone is presented as not the best American journalist but rather a historian- revisionist and apologist of such "dictators" as Fidel Castro, Hugo Chavez and Vladimir Putin.Moreover, they remind Stone about his movie Ukraine on Fire telling about the Maida nans the coup d'état in 2014. According to the globalist magazine's view, this movie is " a bizarre slice of Kremlin propaganda"."Stone not only fails to challenge Putin, but essentially cedes him the floor, allowing the cunning ex-KGB operative to spin more than the president's toupee in a tornado. Putin denies Russia was the aggressor in virtually every global conflict,, including the invasions of Georgia and Ukraine. He champions Russia's economy over that of the U.S... He even blames the Cuban Missile Crisis on the U.S.", the journalist from The Daily Beast resents.Of course, the western journalists explaining all parts of Stones' movie do not miss a chance to be sarcastic toward the Russian leader and accuse him of sexism and homophobia (according to adherents, they are the most terrible "crimes" of "the new world order"). They particularly reproach Putin when he says that he works without weekends because he is a man and he does not have "critical days".However, the most irritating thing for them is the reply of the president to Stone's question about the discrimination of sexual perverts according to the law accepted in 2013 on the restriction of homosexual propaganda. Putin openly says that there is no discrimination in Russia, unlike some Middle East countries where sodomites are executed. To the clarifying question of the American director - if the Russian leader could go to shower with a homosexual person in a submarine - "Putin's answer is not only homophobic, but completely bonkers, according to The Daily Beast.What did Putin answer? The president decided to joke and said that he would not go so as not to provoke him and he added smiling "But you know, I'm a judo master and a SAMBO master as well". Then, the Russian leader seriously said that he believed that it was his duty to uphold traditional values and family values. And his phrase could hardly not cause sympathy from the advocates of Sodom.Also, we should pay attention to Putin's answer about Edward Snowden, a former CIA and NSA employee who obtained asylum in Russia.Moreover, Putin clearly says that Moscow will not give Snowden because there is no agreement between Russia and the USA on extradition and Snowden did not violate Russian law.Moreover, Putin expressed openly his position toward NATO that became larger because Montenegro joined it.Putin also assured that Russia would have to take countermeasures as a response to the alliance's aggressive actions."There is no longer an Eastern Bloc, no more Soviet Union. Therefore, why does NATO keep existing? My impression is that in order to justify its existence, NATO has a need of an external foe, there is a constant search for the foe... Nowadays, NATO is a mere instrument of foreign policy of the U.S. It has no allies, it has only vassals. Once a country becomes a NATO member, it is hard to resist the pressures of the U.S.," The Daily Beast quotes Putin's speech.This media accuses Putin and Stone of lie and propaganda in the way of Russia today, the globalist hatred new agency. However, the propaganda and slander using toward our country by The Daily Beast and other similar media, which are abundantly sponsored by the architects of the unipolar world, can compare only with the Ministry of propaganda of Joseph Goebbels.As for Oliver Stone's movie The Putin Interviews, we will have a possibility to estimate it objectively in the near future. However, the arising resonance let us clearly say that the interest toward the movie directed by the owner of three Oscars will only increase.