© SHOWTIME / YouTube

In the latest teaser for the yet-to-be-broadcast documentary of Vladimir Putin by film director Oliver Stone, the Russian leader spoke of his respect and discord with Senator John McCain, one of the Kremlin's fiercest critics since the Cold War." Putin told Stone in Moscow. The conversations form part of a series of interviews which will be aired in full next week.During a visit to Australia last month, the 80-year-old Senator called Putin "the premier and most important threat, more so than ISIS."said Putin who spoke to Stone in February.Touted as "the most detailed portrait of Putin ever granted to a Western interviewer," the four-part documentary series, due to premiere next week, will feature exchanges between the Russian leader and the acclaimed Oscar-winning director that were held during more than a dozen encounters over two years.