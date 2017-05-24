Three people were killed by separate incidents of lightning strikes in Dowarabazar and Chhatak upazilas of Sunamganj on Wednesday.The deceased were identified as Sadik Ali, 36, son of Mafiz Ali of Mannargaon village in Dowarabazar upazila; Milon Miah, 18, son of Shamsuddin of Madhabpur village in Bishwanath upazila of Sylhet and M Akmal Hossain, 25, son of Nur Miah of the same village in Bishwanath upazila.Police said Sadik died on the spot as a thunderbolt hit him while he was catching fish at a haor in Mannargaon village during a storm in the morning.Another lightning strike hit Milon and Akmal while catching fish in the Surma river beside Nurullahpur village in Chhatak upazila in the morning, leaving them dead on the spot, said officer-in-charge of Chhatak police station Ashraful Islam.