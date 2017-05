© Marja Väänänen / Yle

Email from reader in FinlandHello Robert,It's been snowing in Finland in May and it's been highly unusual. I couldn't find any English news about it yet, which seems a bit fishy to me. However, I'm sure they might report about it later on the Yle News section.I try to keep on spreading the message about the coming mini ice age, but the mainstream media is doing a good job when it comes to pushing propaganda and lies about the "global warming". We have a spotless sun again!Also see: " April was colder, wetter and snowier than usual