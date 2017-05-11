© Marja Väänänen / Yle
Email from reader in Finland

Hello Robert,

It's been snowing in Finland in May and it's been highly unusual. I couldn't find any English news about it yet, which seems a bit fishy to me. However, I'm sure they might report about it later on the Yle News section.

I try to keep on spreading the message about the coming mini ice age, but the mainstream media is doing a good job when it comes to pushing propaganda and lies about the "global warming". We have a spotless sun again!

Also see: "April was colder, wetter and snowier than usual"