The Russian embassy in London is calling on Britain to explain its testing of an alleged chemical weapons attack site in Syria, adding it hopes the UK's "takeover exercise" does not destroy the possibility of an impartial investigation.Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told MPsJohnson said."And given that samples from the victims showed conclusively that they had been exposed to sarin gas, there isIn a statement released on Tuesday, the Russian embassy in LondonIt says it would like Britain toincluding the procedure and site of the sampling, what specific samples were taken and whether OPCW standards of safety and integrity in collecting evidence were upheld., and if so, can it assist in providing full and safe access directly to the site of the chemical incident in Khan Sheikhoun for the OPCW inspectors in order to conduct a comprehensive and objective investigation?" the embassy said. "If the samples were not taken at the scene of the events ... then what, in London's opinion, is the value of such an analysis?"The embassy adds thatunder the auspices of the OPCW and UN, despite Johnson claiming otherwise."We hope this entire takeover exercise is not meant to destroy the very possibility of an impartial international investigation into this incident," the statement says.Damascus has refuted allegations of any involvement in a chemical weapons incident in Idlib.