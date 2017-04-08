© Mark Makela / Reuters



- that's how Ron Paul, a former member of the US House of Representatives and three-time presidential candidate, described the US strike on Syria, adding that he does not expect peace talks to resume any time soon.Speaking to RT, Ron Paul said that there is no proof of Damascus' guilt that could trigger such a rash and violent response from the US."I don't think the evidence is there, at least it hasn't been presented, and they need a so-called excuse, they worked real hard, our government and their coalition."This is not the first time something like this has happened in Syria or elsewhere, Paul said, but. In 2013, there were similar stories that didn't go anywhere, because with a little bit of a pause, there was a resistance to it built in our Congress and in the American people. They thought that it was a fraud and nothing like that was happening, and right now, I just can't think of how it could conceivably be what they claim, because"From my point of view, there was no need to rush. There was no threat to national security. They have to give a reason to do these things," Paul added.A factor that contributed to the speedy reaction was of course the US president, the politician told RT."I have no idea what his purpose was. Maybe he just didn't want to hear the debate, because the last time they debated it, they lost. And this time, it was necessary for them to jump onto this, before people came to know what was really going on.""They want to get rid of him, and you have to look for who is involved in that. Unfortunately, they are the ones who are winning out on this, and the radicals, too! There is a bit of hypocrisy going on here, because at one minute we say, well, maybe Assad has to stay, the next day he has to go, and we're there fighting ISIS and Al-Qaeda. At the same time, what we end up doing is we actually strengthen them! It is a mess."I don't believe that our people or the American government should be the policemen of the world, it makes no sense, it causes us more trouble and more grief, it causes us more financial problems, and it's hardly a way that we could defend our constitutional liberty."This policy clearly does not lead to peace, Paul told RT."The peace talks have ended now.I don't expect peace talks anytime soon or in the distant future."Last but not least, the politician spoke out about the deeper reasons - and potential disastrous consequences - of the latest attack's timing."I was wondering about the fact that the announcement came when Trump was talking to Xi [Jinping, the Chinese president]. And of course, [North] Korea's high on the list of targets for our president and our administration.I just don't like us being involved in so many countries, in their internal affairs; I think it's so detrimental."