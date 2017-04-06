© Getty Images

"It looks like, maybe, somebody didn't like that so there had to be an episode, and the blame now is we can't let that happen because it looks like it might benefit Assad."

"It makes no sense, even if you were totally separate from this and take no sides of this and you were just an analyst,

"All we need is a false flag and an accident and everybody will be for teaching them a lesson," he told TheDC's Alex Pfeiffer.

Ron Paul claimed on Wednesday's broadcast of "The Liberty Report" that all signs point toward Tuesday's chemical attack in Syria being a false flag operation."Before this episode of possible gas exposure and who did what, things were going along reasonably well for the conditions," the former Texas congressman stated."It's not so easy though is it? What happened four years ago in 2013, you know, this whole thing about crossing the red line?" he posed. "Ever since then, the neocons have been yelling and screaming, a part of the administration has been yelling and screaming about Assad using poison gas.""It was never proven in fact," agreed Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity executive director Daniel McAdams. "U.N. official Carla Del Ponte said it was most likely done by the rebels."Back in November, Paul said in an interview with The Daily Caller that false flag attacks could be used by both the so-called American "deep state" and foreign actors to draw the Trump administration into foreign engagements."I think there's the shadow government, the military-industrial complex, the CIA, and all the things that can be done because they just melt away and they do exactly what the establishment says."