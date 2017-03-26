© Press TV



Yemeni ambassador to the United States Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak said that"Houthi court in Sanaa has sentenced President Hadi and 6 of his senior assistants to death, proudly I am one of them," Mubarak wrote on Twitter late on Saturday.According to media reports,Yemen's civil war between the internationally recognized Aden-based government of President Hadi and the Houthi movement backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh erupted in March 2015. Shortly after the start of the conflict, the Saudi-led coalition of Arab countries launched, which has since been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request.