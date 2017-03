On Monday, March 20th, Ukraine's official defense ministry spokesman, Andrey Lysenko, claimed that only 2,629 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed and 9,453 wounded since the beginning of the war against Donbass. According to Russian analyst and military specialist Alexander Khrolenko The understating of losses not only fails to match up to other international estimates, but it contradicts Ukraine's own figures on equipment and vehicle losses. Khrolenko mentions Ukraine's Apostrof's report that "the Ukrainian army has lost more than 300 tanks,." After the Battle of Ilovaysk, Khrolenko recalls, Ukrainian President Poroshenko himself spoke ofKhrolenko questions official Ukrainian logic: "Maybe these thousands of pieces of equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were destroyed separately from soldiers, and all crews, paratroopers, and artillery crews were left alive?...After all, on the field of battle, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles burn, as a rule, with their crews."Citing the International Institute for Strategic Studies Military Balance 2013 and 2016 reports, Khrolenko points out: "," a figure suggested by comparing military equipment, vehicle, and personnel losses.These massive losses, Khrolenko, clarifies, are a testimony to the failure of Ukraine's war against Donbass: "For more than a thousand days and nights has dragged on a civil war which was the logical conclusion of the 'revolution of dignity', a 'color' project of the US and EU. Over this period of time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have conducted dozens of offensive (punitive) operations to try to capture residential areas on the territories of the DPR and LPR. Practically all of them have ended in failure."Meanwhile, the Investigative Committee of Russia has 104 criminal cases open on Ukrainian crimes in Donbass, and in 2016 more than 100,000 Ukrainians sought and acquired Russian citizenship, a 49% increase from 2015."With such a tempo, the Anti-Terrorist Operation could return all of Ukraine to Russia within 30-40 years," Khrolenko concludes.