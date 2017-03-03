© REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst



EFFORTS TO PLUG LEAKS NOT NEW

'CLIMATE OF INTIMIDATION'

President Donald Trump's Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin used his first senior staff meeting last month to tell his new aides he would not tolerate leaks to the news media, sources familiar with the matter said.And at the Department of Homeland Security, some officials told Reuters they fear a witch hunt is under way for the leaker of a draft intelligence report which found little evidence that citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries covered by Trump's now-suspended travel ban pose a threat to the United States.Some reports of government dysfunction have infuriated Trump just weeks into his presidency. Trump has described media outlets as "lying", "corrupt", "failing" and "the enemy of the American people."Several officials in different agencies who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity said some employees fear their phone calls and emails may be monitored and that they are reluctant to speak their minds during internal discussions.In addition, the sources say that limits imposed on the flow of information have blindsided cabinet-level officials on some major issues and led to uncertainty among foreign governments about U.S. policy.Word of the inspection quickly leaked.Asked in a follow-up email whether Mnuchin had raised the possibility of monitoring phones or emails as a matter of policy, the Treasury spokesman replied: "It was not discussed."Attempts by Republican and Democratic presidents to limit leaks are not new.During Republican Richard Nixon's administration, the FBI wiretapped White House aides and journalists.New York Times reporter James Risen, whose articles led to investigations of leaks, said the Obama administration prosecuted nine cases involving whistleblowers and leakers, compared with three by all previous administrations combined.Leonard Downie, a former executive editor of the Washington Post, said it was too early to make historical comparisons, and that it is rare to learn about an administration's internal efforts to impose message discipline.At the State Department, the fear of getting caught in a leak investigation or running afoul of White House positions is so acute that some officials will discuss issues only face-to-face rather than use phones, email, texts or other messaging applications, two State Department officials said."There is a climate of intimidation, not just about talking to reporters, but also about communicating with colleagues," said one official, speaking on condition of anonymity.Acting State Department spokesman Mark Toner did not respond directly to the officials' statements but said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson aimed to foster an open climate where new ideas are raised and considered on their merits."There does have to be some degree of trust among colleagues in order to have those kinds of conversations," Toner said.The report found that being a citizen of countries covered by Trump's Jan. 27 temporary immigration ban - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen - was "an unreliable indicator of terrorist threat."The Homeland Security Department did not respond to three requests for comment.Some examples of how the administration is trying to limit the flow of information are relatively subtle, but significant.Before Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration, National Security Council officials drafting memos, or "packages," for the president on a classified computer system could choose other officials who should have input.Under a change made after Trump took office, staffers cannot choose who may see and edit a memo. Instead, access is approved by the office of the NSC executive secretary, retired Army lieutenant general Keith Kellogg.Asked about the new restrictions, National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton said: "President Trump takes very seriously the criminal release of classified information critical to U.S. national security. Access procedures are designed to ensure that appropriate personnel see material relevant to their duties, while protecting sensitive information."One U.S. official called the new system "inefficient," saying Kellogg's office may not know who has "equities" in a given issue and may not share the drafts widely enough.Asked if the change had made the NSC less efficient, this official replied: "No, because we are being conscientious about ensuring that all relevant staff members and experts are included on materials that they need to see.""Why would it do that? Perhaps in order to discourage leaks. Or perhaps it lacks confidence and trust in the existing NSC staff," said Aftergood. "From a management perspective, this move seems like a mistake."Restricting information workflow this way adds friction to the deliberative process, making it more cumbersome and less responsive," he added. "Inferior policy decisions are a likely result."