A fresh report from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) voices concern that lone-wolf attacks could be carried out at US airports by individuals with access to secure areas, such as employees, who currently number around 900,000 people.Other airports only carry out random screenings."Recent insider threat examples discussed in this report include an attempt to detonate a bomb at an airport, gun and drug smuggling, an expressed willingness to smuggle explosives as well as employees who became involved in terrorist activities overseas," the DHS report says.Most famously, in 2008, an airport cart driver with Minneapolis St. Paul became the first American suicide bomber to join up with al-Shabaab on their home turf in Somalia.Currently, most security checks are random screenings, which intelligence operatives and security experts say are still useful, according to the report.On the one hand, local authorities know their facilities best, and security could easily be left to their discretion. However, the report points out that "recent and ongoing challenges necessitate a holistic and comprehensive assessment of America's airport security posture."Since 9/11, many have been advocating the creation of a comprehensive system. According to the Government Accountability Office (GAO), TSA staff have always been acutely aware of the threat of terrorism, but have treated it as "a known and acceptable risk," the report says.According to the DHS, in 2007, two employees were caught trying to smuggle 14 kilograms of marijuana onto a Delta Air Lines flight from Orlando, Florida to San Juan, Puerto Rico, which led Orlando authorities to set up 100 percent screening.Later that same year in June, a report "found that 73 aviation workers who held sensitive jobs within US airports were found to have possible ties to terrorism, which their background checks did not reveal."According to the DHS report, increasing random screenings and background checks for all workers will not address larger problems and the situation is not likely to improve until several changes are made.It recommends "airport operators and air carriers should work to better educate aviation workers on their role in mitigating insider threats and securing access to sensitive areas of airports" and says the TSA "should reassess credentialing practices to ensure that individuals with access to secure and sterile areas of airports are held to stringent standards and are regularly reassessed for risk to aviation security."The agency also recommends increasing "covert testing of playbook operations at airports across the United States, in order to measure current levels of security effectiveness and provide recommendations to airports and air carriers on how security can be improved."Lastly, the DHS offers to take the interagency lead on efforts to combat these insider threats.A subsequent statement from the TSA acknowledged that the agency had taken note of the report and will work on implementing its recommendations.