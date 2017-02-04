© Dean Dyer WRWH Radio



Police say an explosion that completely destroyed a home in northeast Georgia may have been caused by a gas leak, which left 'nothing but the foundation' and killed one person inside.White County Sheriff Neal Walden said the blast around 10:30am on Friday on 64 Rhododendron Road in Sautee Nacoochee, near Cleveland, wasThe identity of the man who was killed has not yet been revealed, though he is said to be in his seventies.Sheriff Walden confirmed the explosion left three or four homes nearby with broken windows and other damage, though no other injuries were reported.Sautee Nacoochee is an unincorporated area in Georgia's northeast corner, near Cleveland, and about 95 miles from Atlanta.The woods were on fire and what was left of the house was on fire,' Walden said.'It looked like a war zone.'TV news stations broadcast footage from the scene of pieces of wood, concrete blocks and other debris strewn over a wide area.Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said.'The body of an adult male was discovered in the rubble.'Residents reported feeling the explosion across the county.Facebook user Mikelisa Anderson said sheOne user, Jessica Thompson, said she thought it was propane, as theySource: Associated Press