© Qilai Shen/Bloomberg



Chemicals that have been associated with cancer and other health problems have been found in some fast-food packaging, according to a new study. Researchers found the substanceswhich can leach into food, in sandwich and dessert wrappers and paperboard containers."We have more than one reason to try to eat more fresh food, and to reduce our consumption of fast food," said Laurel Schaider, one of the study's authors, and a research scientist for the Silent Spring Institute . "This is another reason."The chemicals, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs), are used in nonstick, stain-resistant and waterproof products. Fast-food packaging manufacturers might use them to keep sauces or grease from leaking through the wrapper. (Consumers are also exposed to them in other products, such as certain types of cookware, coats and carpets.)Schaider and her team tested wrappers from 27 fast-food companies, including McDonald's, Wendy's, Starbucks and Panera Bread.Paper cups for beverages were in the clear, though.Before you panic: "It's really difficult to make that link between what we were finding in the packaging, and how that might affect someone's health," said Schaider. "PFASs are a complex category."The study, published in the journal "Environmental Science & Technology Letters," did not examine how much of the chemical migrated into food, though Schaider noted that other studies have found that such a transfer is possible, especially if the food is hot or contains emulsified fats,such asDessert and bread wrappers and Tex-Mex food packaging were found to be the most likely to contain the chemicals. Schaider declined to call out certain brands for their packaging, because she said her sample size was small.Besides, fast food is not our only exposure to such chemicals: We might inhale them as dust from a stain-resistant carpet, or ingest them from plant or animal food sources that have absorbed them in their environment. And even though we might think of the paper wrapper for, say, a coffeeshop scone as being recyclable, recycling a PFAS-containing wrapper can have deleterious effects on the environment, because the substances do not degrade quickly and can leach into groundwater The FlouroCouncil, a global industry group representing major manufacturers of fluorinated chemistries, defended the use of the chemicals in packaging. PFASs can be classified as long-chain - which are considered more toxic and bioaccumulative, according to the EPA - and short-chain, which are considered less harmful."There are now specific, modern, short-chain PFAS chemicals that have been carefully reviewed and approved for use in coating food-contact papers to keep grease, oil and moisture from seeping through the packaging. So to find these chemistries in these products is neither surprising nor alarming, as long as they are approved for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration," the group said in a statement. "Because use of short-chain PFASs in food packaging is highly and rigorously regulated, any further regulation of modern-day short-chain food packaging materials is unnecessary and would provide no further benefits to human health or the environment."The FluoroCouncil couldn't say why these materials were found in the packaging. "We don't produce PFOA or long chain chemistries, and we haven't been able to look at the details from the study, so we can't speak to why PFOA is being found in those food packaging materials," said Bryan Goodman, FluoroCouncil spokesman.But the good news is that many wrappers Schaider and her team tested did not contain PFASs, which means there are chemical-free alternatives in the market."We know these chemicals are highly persistent. We know that nearly all Americans are exposed to these chemicals. They're used for purposes that we don't need, or we could find a substitute," she said. "Consumers who are concerned about exposure to these chemicals can let fast-food companies know that they'd rather not have PFASs in the packaging that wraps their food."