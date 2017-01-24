© Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Surfers enjoy the large waves at the entrance to Santa Barbara, Calif., harbor Saturday morning, Jan. 21, 2017. A winter storm is bringing much higher than usual waves to the area.
Record winds, waves, rain and snow sweep across the west coast of USA once more, now in its fourth installment of winter 2017.

All along NOAA calling for drought.

Additionally 152 MPH gusts across peaks of the Sierra Nevada mountains, but just two weeks ago 172 MPH gusts, what is happening to our worlds weather?


