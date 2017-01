© Fares Shehabi



"Aleppo Governor Hussein Diab affirmed on Friday during a meeting with a French delegation currently visiting Syria that Aleppo is living the joy of victory over terrorism which targeted it and killed and injured many of its innocent people.

In a clear breach of the Russian brokered ceasefire , US backed FSA (Free Syrian Army) division, Company 23, fired upon Aleppo airport.led by French politician, Thierry Mariani , after a fact finding trip to the recently liberated industrial, second capital city, of Aleppo.According to Fares Shehabi , independent, Aleppo MP and head of the Aleppo Chamber of Commerce, the missiles were fired from an area next to Khan Touman, 8km away from the airport, in a deliberate act of terror against the French delegation. The leader of this group of so called "moderates" is Hassan Rajoob, a colonel who had previously defected from the Syrian Arab Army.Fares Shehabi had been meeting with the three French parliamentarians , Thierry Mariani, Jean Lassalle & Nicolas Dhuiq, and other intellects and journalists who made up the delegation. Shehabi told 21st Century Wire that they had been due to leave via Aleppo airport at 14:00 on the 7th January 2017.The flight was delayed a further 3h 3o minutes and the airport was kept in complete darkness in order to ensure safe take-off without further attacks.Fares Shehabi deemed this attack a "clear breach of the ceasefire", following a familiar pattern of previous ceasefire violations by the predominantly US funded militant factions.This tweet is from independent French journalist, Charlotte D'Ornellas:The following report in Syrian Arab News Agency , clearly outlines the purpose of the French delegation visit to Syria and to Aleppo in particular:He added that the Aleppo's victory was made possible thanks to the steadfastness of Syrians and the sacrifices made by the Syria Arab Army, and that it forms a step towards the big victory and the defeat of terrorism all over Syrian territory.Diab presented a historical overview of Aleppo which has been exposed to systematic terrorism that targeted its history and civilization,For his part, head of a French delegation, adding that the delegation is happy to be in Aleppo, which is part of the world heritage.The delegation visited a number of historical and religious sites in Aleppo where they were briefed on effects of the terrorist attacks which affected archeological and historical sites in the city.In a statement to SANA reporter, the members of the delegation expressed sorrow due to the destruction that affected Aleppo, affirming that they will clarify the truth about the situation in Syria, particularly in Aleppo, to the French people."During the delegation's visit to Aleppo, Mariani made the following statement, according to SANA "In statements to the reporters, head of the French delegation."kept alive by organisations funded by the French Foreign Office, such as Aleppo Media Centre. "He said the main concern today is how to help Syria in the reconstruction process that should be done by the international institutions, stressing that the anger of terrorism is one and the same wherever it strikes." ~ SANA Perhaps, Mariani and his colleagues recognise France's culpability in the dirty war against Syria:"Head of a French delegation, who arrived in Syria Thursday, Thierry Mariani said that the liberation of Aleppo provides an evidence on the Syrian army's victory over terrorism, stressing the need to launch dialogue among all Syrian sides."In a press statement upon the delegation's arrival to Jdeidet Yabous crossing point on the Syrian-Lebanese borders,, SANA reported.For his part, Nicolas Dhuicq said that this is his third visit to Syria, expressing pleasure and happiness over the victories achieved across the country., indicating that terrorism has no religion and it may spread throughout the world." ~ Syria Times A cursory Google search reveals that western corporate media is very quiet about this blatant breach of the Russian & Turkish negotiated ceasefire.Defeated in Aleppo and throughout much of Syria, these so called "moderate" groups are becoming more and more desperate to revive their tattered "revolution" narrative. Targeting representatives of one of the nations responsible for their creation and arming, is not a good idea and it demonstrates to Mariani's delegation, the criminal act committed by the French government in supporting extremists, & armed militant groups to achieve regime change in Syria.It also potentially, demonstrates, Washington's long-term lack of commitment to any peaceful resolution of the Syrian conflict, fomented and maintained by assorted terrorist & armed, foreign, mercenary US coalition proxies on Syrian soil.