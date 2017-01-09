According to Fares Shehabi, independent, Aleppo MP and head of the Aleppo Chamber of Commerce, the missiles were fired from an area next to Khan Touman, 8km away from the airport, in a deliberate act of terror against the French delegation. The leader of this group of so called "moderates" is Hassan Rajoob, a colonel who had previously defected from the Syrian Arab Army.
Fares Shehabi had been meeting with the three French parliamentarians, Thierry Mariani, Jean Lassalle & Nicolas Dhuiq, and other intellects and journalists who made up the delegation. Shehabi told 21st Century Wire that they had been due to leave via Aleppo airport at 14:00 on the 7th January 2017. The shelling took place just prior to the flight in what appeared to be a deliberate targeting of the delegation. The flight was delayed a further 3h 3o minutes and the airport was kept in complete darkness in order to ensure safe take-off without further attacks.
Fares Shehabi deemed this attack a "clear breach of the ceasefire", following a familiar pattern of previous ceasefire violations by the predominantly US funded militant factions. Shehabi went on to say that the militant factions would have had accurate information on the flight times of the French delegation which would suggest the delegation was the target of the attack.
This tweet is from independent French journalist, Charlotte D'Ornellas:
The following report in Syrian Arab News Agency, clearly outlines the purpose of the French delegation visit to Syria and to Aleppo in particular:
"Aleppo Governor Hussein Diab affirmed on Friday during a meeting with a French delegation currently visiting Syria that Aleppo is living the joy of victory over terrorism which targeted it and killed and injured many of its innocent people.He added that the Aleppo's victory was made possible thanks to the steadfastness of Syrians and the sacrifices made by the Syria Arab Army, and that it forms a step towards the big victory and the defeat of terrorism all over Syrian territory.
Diab presented a historical overview of Aleppo which has been exposed to systematic terrorism that targeted its history and civilization, calling on the delegation to convey the truth of what is happening in Syria to the French and European people.
For his part, head of a French delegation Thierry Mariani pointed out that clearing Aleppo from terrorism is a turning point not only for Syria but for all the world, and that what threatens Syria is a threat for the whole world, especially with the presence of sponsors of terrorism, adding that the delegation is happy to be in Aleppo, which is part of the world heritage.
The delegation visited a number of historical and religious sites in Aleppo where they were briefed on effects of the terrorist attacks which affected archeological and historical sites in the city.
In a statement to SANA reporter, the members of the delegation expressed sorrow due to the destruction that affected Aleppo, affirming that they will clarify the truth about the situation in Syria, particularly in Aleppo, to the French people."
Following this incident, the delegation also meet with Syrian President, Bashar Al Assad.
During the delegation's visit to Aleppo, Mariani made the following statement, according to SANA:
"In statements to the reporters, head of the French delegation Thierry Mariani said what they saw is very different from what is being promoted by Western media which try to present a picture that all of Aleppo is destroyed."
Perhaps France is trying to limit damage and ensure its role in the "rebuilding" of Syria, after its active involvement in the destruction of the sovereign nation and its collusion with the firewall of propaganda, kept alive by organisations funded by the French Foreign Office, such as Aleppo Media Centre.
White Helmets on the steps of the Champs Elysee or the debacle of the standing ovation given to the Nusra Front civil defence in the Assemblee Nationale.
"He said the main concern today is how to help Syria in the reconstruction process that should be done by the international institutions, stressing that the anger of terrorism is one and the same wherever it strikes." ~ SANA
Perhaps, Mariani and his colleagues recognise France's culpability in the dirty war against Syria:
"Head of a French delegation, who arrived in Syria Thursday, Thierry Mariani said that the liberation of Aleppo provides an evidence on the Syrian army's victory over terrorism, stressing the need to launch dialogue among all Syrian sides."
In a press statement upon the delegation's arrival to Jdeidet Yabous crossing point on the Syrian-Lebanese borders, Mariani underlined the importance of achieving peace in Syria and conveying the reality of what is taking place on the ground as well as the victories of the Syrian army in Aleppo to the public opinion, SANA reported.
For his part, Nicolas Dhuicq said that this is his third visit to Syria, expressing pleasure and happiness over the victories achieved across the country.
"Members of the Syrian People's Assembly, Maha Shbeiro and Nidal Hmeidi , who received the delegation stressed the importance of this visit in revealing the reality of events in Syria and uncovering the role of Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the US and other European states in providing support and fund to terrorism, indicating that terrorism has no religion and it may spread throughout the world." ~ Syria Times
A cursory Google search reveals that western corporate media is very quiet about this blatant breach of the Russian & Turkish negotiated ceasefire. The US backed FSA 23 Company has not only violated a truce but has seemingly deliberately targeted a NATO member state delegation on a peaceful fact finding mission inside Syria.
Defeated in Aleppo and throughout much of Syria, these so called "moderate" groups are becoming more and more desperate to revive their tattered "revolution" narrative. Targeting representatives of one of the nations responsible for their creation and arming, is not a good idea and it demonstrates to Mariani's delegation, the criminal act committed by the French government in supporting extremists, & armed militant groups to achieve regime change in Syria.
It also potentially, demonstrates, Washington's long-term lack of commitment to any peaceful resolution of the Syrian conflict, fomented and maintained by assorted terrorist & armed, foreign, mercenary US coalition proxies on Syrian soil.
