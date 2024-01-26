© Abdul Saboor/Reuters



Unions have called for the roadblocks in and around Paris to increase pressure on Prime Minister Gabriel Attal's government, which the farmers accuse of not doing enough to help them.The Paris region branch of the farmers' FNSEA union plans to set up 11 roadblocks on the main commuter axes around Paris, including the A6, A10, and A13 highways, according to a planning document seen by Reuters.Mr. Attal's office said he would make a speech addressing the farmers' concerns at around 1500 GMT in a mountain village near the Spanish border, some 800 km (500 miles) from Paris."The central issue is the farmers' revenue," Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said after the meeting, adding that the government would "double down" on enforcing a law aimed at guaranteeing fair prices for farmers.But on Friday he vowed to be "pitiless" towards the food company giants and supermarkets to help ensure adequate financial compensation for agricultural producers.France has witnessed two weeks of protests in rural regions while other European countries including Germany and Poland have also seen demonstrations by farmers angry over eroding living standards.