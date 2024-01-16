© ED JONES/AFP/Getty



© ED JONES/AFP/Getty



Angry French farmers dumped piles of manure in front of city buildingsTuesday, a pungent protest against the government's agricultural policy which they say is leaving them to face increased hardships.from across southwest France converged on the city after rallying before dawn at meeting points across the region.They headed for Toulouse in the early morning light, honking horns and pulling trailer-loads of hay and manure as they moved in on the ancient city center, blocking entire lanes on some roads andBus services were forced to change their routes and the local police chief called on residents to avoid central Toulouse.When the tractors reachedright in front of it.Around 1,000 farmers gathered on the central Capitole square on foot, and a delegation was expected to meet the local police chief later in the day.The protesters sayare causing hardship for farmers across the region. The tax hikes and other feesacross the country.Elsewhere in the region, farmers targeted large suburban supermarkets, dumping manure in their parking lots. The farmers say manyTuesday's protests, as farmers fear for their livelihoods.