Protesting farmers blocked roads across France on Wednesday to press the government to ease its drive for lower consumer prices and loosen environmental regulations.are threatened as food retailers are increasing pressure to bring down prices after a period of high inflation.Thomas Bonnet, the head of a youth farmers' union in southwestern France's Castelnaudary area, told Reuters at a blockade.Arnaud Rousseau, head of the powerful FNSEA farming union, told France 2 TV he could not rule out that protests could disrupt the Paris region., he said.Farmers have a track record of disruptive protests.Macron is also wary of farmers' growing support for the far-right ahead of the European Parliament elections in June.The unrest is the first major challenge for new Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and also resonates across Europe."The reality is that, told Reuters.As the EU's Green Deal of environmental policies is rolled out, farmers' increased work and costs need to be reflected in product prices, Waitz said. He urged the 27-member EU to make sure imported goods also have to meet high environmental standards to avoid unfair competition.A small group of French farmers"The message is that we should stop being caught in the middle," said Philippe Thomas, 57, a cereals farmer from a Meuse in eastern France., but on the other hand our produce isn't protected."In France, farmer discontent over prices is particularly acute in the dairy sector, where producers say the government's anti-inflation push has undermined legislation known as EGALIM designed to safeguard farmgate prices.Dairy producers are currently in dispute with Lactalis, the world's largest dairy group, over prices, and talks with an arbitrator are due on Thursday."If the EGALIM law is respected there will be far fewer protests, that's the case in the dairy sector, I can tell you," Thierry Roquefeuil, head of dairy farmer union FNPL, told reporters on Tuesday.