© Alexander Spatari/Moment RF/Getty



were launched after two people contracted dengue abroad

So far this year the number is lower, with just two indigenous cases

Health authorities have fumigated Paris for the first time amid concerns that disease-ridden tiger mosquitoes could spread dengue in the French capital.The operations, raising concerns the Aedes albopictus 'Asian tiger mosquito' could bite an infected person and start a domestic chain of transmission., but health officials are on alert for more., is a sign of the mounting threat posed by disease-ridden insects.According to the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC), increasingly frequent heat waves and severe flooding are creating the ideal conditions for tiger mosquitos to thrive "If this [trend] continues, we can expect to see more cases and possibly deaths from diseases such as dengue," Dr Andrea Ammon, director of the ECDC, said in June.Earlier this week Dr Jolyon Medlock, head of medical entomology and zoonoses ecology at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), told The Telegraph that "in 10 to 15 years" the UK will probably also have embedded populations of mosquitoes that pose a threat to health.Globally, some 400 million people are infected each year with dengue - dubbed 'break-bone fever' because severe joint pain can be one of the symptoms - and at least 100 million become ill each year.Although cases are generally mild, it exacts a heavy toll on health systems, with 500,000 people hospitalised annually. Between 20,000 and 40,000 of these patients die.among those badly hit. On Thursday Guatemala also declared a national health emergency as the virus has killed 22 and infected more than 12,000 since January.