© Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters



© Awful Avalanche



The Dog And Pony Show

© Awful Avalanche



Dear Readers:Today I have this piece by reporter Gevorg Mirzayan. Whom I don't usually read, because he really ticked me off during the "Summer of Riots" in the U.S. Where some of his anti-BLM pieces verged on outright racism and showed that did not understand the American racial/caste system at all. (Not that I'm defending BLM, but some of the stuff he wrote at the time really was racist.) Anyhow, things have changed since then in Russian mainstream thinking. Now black people are the good guys, well at least African-Africans, if not necessarily African-Americans.Modern Russians should thank their stars for this historical fact, because it gives them a clean conscience, and a nice clean slate to work with, while duking it out on the Ukrainian battlefield against the White European hordes.This past Friday, as readers probably know, several African nations (including South Africa, Senegal, Zambia, Comoro Islands, and Egypt) sent a delegation of top-level officials to Kiev, and then to St. Petersburg Russia. The agenda was to discuss a 10-point peace plan which these leaders had taken time out of their busy schedule to draft. Why would they bother when they live so far away? Westie propaganda channels like CNN and Sky News say it's because the Africans are greedy for Ukrainian grain. That's just silly and racist.Unfortunately, after putting in all that work and organizing these meetings, these guys had to endureThe delegation was headed by the democratically-elected President of South Africa, Cyrill Ramaphosa . Ramaphosa is a member of a Bantu tribe who went from rags to riches. In his busy career he has worked both sides of the class divide, both as a Trade Union leader as well as a wealthy businessman; which only proves that Marxism is an idea and not a personality. Ramaphosa also serves as the head of the powerful African National Congress and has pretty much gathered all the reins of power into his hands. I should mention that he is widely criticized for his poor handling of the economy. When they came to power, the ANC inherited a first-world nation with all the trimmings. Now you have a country that can't even keep the lights on, according to what I have been reading. Oh well, what can you do. In any case,Landing in Warsaw, Poland in two planes (one for the leaders, the other for their security detail), the latter was forced toand the armed security not allowed to exit the plane. Why did the Poles treat these guys like prisoners?But who can blame them? They were about to enter a war zone, after all. They couldn't trust Zelensky further than they could throw him; and for all they knew, they might have to bust their way out of that hellhole in the end.No, the Poles would not budge: the weapons, security detail and also accompanying journalists were not allowed to continue with the trip. Hence, the African political leaders were forced to continue the rest of their trip (via train to Kiev) without their usual security and weapons. They must have felt like being naked. Fortunately, nothing bad happened to them. However the African press was indignant; accused the Poles of racism; and also noting that the Poles are contemptuous of South Africa (and BRICS countries in general) because of the latter's friendly relations with Russia.Next, arriving in Kiev, the African leaders were treated to the usual dog and pony show dressaging their prances in front of a Potemkin Village. This 3-ring circus is usually provided by Zelensky and his crew, when guests arrive. For example, they took these not-so-eager tourists to see the town of Bucha so that they could "learn" about egregious Russian atrocities. Unlike European leaders who receive everything the Ukrainians tell them as if it were the Biblical truth; and who faint and need smelling salts when witnessing the site of Orc cruelties; — theAs if Bucha were not enough, the African leaders were then treated to the blarings of air raid sirens, as the Ukrainians assured them, excitedly, that the capital city was under attack. Dmitry Kuleba, of the Ukrainian Foreign Office, tried to explain to the Africans that this was Russia's way of saying "Hello" and proving that it doesn't want peace.Again, the guests responded with typical African cool-headedness and skepticism. One South African delegate"Obviously this was disinformation. We saw people strolling down the streets just like normal."In Ukrainians' defense, we did actually learn (the following day, I believe) that there actually was a Russian missile strike at that precise time. The Russian Ministry of Defense actually boasted about it and patted itself on the back, with a cryptic message about hitting a "Ukrainian decision-making center" in Kiev. The precision strike was apparently so precise that it didn't even make a sound, which is why the Africans didn't hear it and were not even aware that anything was going on, except that the Ukrainians were running around like maniacs. This incident reveals a certain dollop of Russian chutzpah, but needless to say, those Russian missile guys are very confident in their precision. In the end, no Africans were harmed in the course of this operation. Some Ukrainians - yes.Anyhow, the final indignity occurred when, at the press conference, Zelensky simply rejected the African peace plan out of hand, without so much as a "How do you do?" He should have uttered at least a few words of respect and gratitude, before roughly spitting on all their hard work. But that's not the Zelensky we all know and love. This is the guy who is used to be fawned all over while barking out commands and making impossible demands of all around him.Ukraine had hoped to get a little something from this visit, like maybe make a friend or two from the influential "Southern hemisphere" but they ended up with bupkis.