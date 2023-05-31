Danielle Smith
On Monday, Albertans took to the polls, deciding whether to embrace the anti-lockdown, pro-freedom policies of Danielle Smith and the United Conservative Party, or the pro-lockdown, socialist agenda of the New Democratic Party under Rachel Notley. In the end, they chose the former, giving the UCP another term in power.

Though the UCP won 14 fewer seats under Smith than it did with Jason Kenney at the helm, it still came out this time around with 49 to the NDP's 38, giving them a majority government.

In her victory speech, Smith vowed to fight for the interests of all Albertans.

"To paraphrase our dear friend Ralph Klein, welcome to another miracle on the prairies!" she proclaimed, garnering jubilation from the crowd of supporters. "Today Albertans chose to move our province forward by electing a strong, stable, UCP majority government!"

Smith went on to call on Albertans to stand with her against soon-to-be implemented policies from the Trudeau Liberals that she urged would "harm our provincial economy," such as the introduction of a production cap on the oil and gas sector, and restrictions on the use of natural gas to generate electricity.

"Hopefully the prime minister and his caucus are watching tonight," Smith said, warning that, as premier she would not "under any circumstances allow these contemplated federal policies to be inflicted upon Albertans."

In October 2022, Kenney stepped down and Smith was chosen as his successor to be premier and lead the party. In the months since, she has campaigned on the promise of freedom for Albertans. Smith, a staunch critic of many pandemic-era policies, won the hearts of those who believed the government went too far in enacting public health measures.

She once referred to the unvaccinated as "the most discriminated against group that I've ever witnessed in my lifetime," stating that she found the treatment of those who chose not to get the jab "unacceptable."