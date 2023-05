On Monday, Albertans took to the polls, deciding whether to embrace the anti-lockdown, pro-freedom policies of Danielle Smith and the United Conservative Party, or the pro-lockdown, socialist agenda of the New Democratic Party under Rachel Notley. In the end, they chose the former, giving the UCP another term in power.In her victory speech , Smith vowed to fight for the interests of all Albertans."To paraphrase our dear friend Ralph Klein, welcome to another miracle on the prairies!" she proclaimed, garnering jubilation from the crowd of supporters. "Today Albertans chose to move our province forward by electing a strong, stable, UCP majority government!""Hopefully the prime minister and his caucus are watching tonight," Smith said, warning that, as premier she wouldIn October 2022, Kenney stepped down and Smith was chosen as his successor to be premier and lead the party. In the months since, she has campaigned on the promise of freedom for Albertans.She once referred to the unvaccinated as "the most discriminated against group that I've ever witnessed in my lifetime," stating that she found the treatment of those who chose not to get the jab "unacceptable."