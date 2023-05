© Getty Images



North Carolina Republican Dan Bishop said this week that the Bank of America provided the FBI with private financial information about anyone who was in Washington, D.C., from January 5-7, 2021.Bishop, a member of the Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, said that the federal government had widely victimized Americans through widespread surveillance, even those not accused of any wrongdoing on January 6.The whistleblower's claims were highlighted in a report from the weaponization committee that characterized the testimony as "highly alarming."Other Republicans backed up Bishop, calling for more protections for the liberty of Americans, with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) referring to the Bank of America's "astonishing conduct."In response to the allegations, Bank of America said that it, "follows all applicable laws and regulatory requirements to receive, evaluate, process, safeguard and narrowly respond to law enforcement requests."On Friday, Bishop said that the FBI was "rotten to the core" in response to another report that the FBI had wrongly accessed data for hundreds of thousands of Americans.