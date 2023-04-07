© Milos Dimic



The US has quietly resumed its controversial biolabs program in Ukraine and is focusing on the construction of secretive new facilities and the training of personnel, the Russian Defense Ministry has claimed.A new trove of documents on alleged US-funded biological programs in Ukraine was presented by the commander of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Defense Forces, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, during a media briefing on Friday.The meeting reportedly focused on the resumption of biological research in Ukraine, which was "paused" due to the hostilities between Moscow and Kiev.the Ukrainian-language protocol stated, citing Jacobs/CH2M's David Smith.The program was previously known as 'Joint biological research' but has been rebranded as 'Biological control research', the document indicated. It cited concerns over an alleged "Russian disinformation campaign" on the issue.The US has engaged in damage control efforts to prevent potential leaks from Ukrainian specialists on the true nature of the biological research programs, Kirillov asserted.the commander argued.US damage control began shortly after the outbreak of the conflict in February 2022, another document suggested. The Russian military presented a draft memo titled 'Reducing the Threat of Ukrainian Expertise Proliferating to US Adversaries', penned by Laura Denlinger, a senior counterproliferation adviser with the US State Department."The Russian invasion of Ukraine has resulted in... the exodus of highly capable technical experts from Ukrainian facilities that produce missile components and advanced conventional weapons (ACW), as well as those with expertise that could be redirected and exploited by others for a chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear (CBRN) weapon," reads the memo, dated March 11, 2022.Moscow raised allegations of a sprawling network of secretive US-funded biological laboratories in Ukraine early in the conflict, and has since frequently published troves of documents on the matter. Russia took the issue of biolabs to the UN last October, requesting an international probe. The motion, however, was turned down by the UN Security Council, with the US, UK, and France voting against it.