"We no longer have any illusions about converging with Europe, being accepted as part of the "common European home," or creating a "common space" with the EU. All these declarations made in European capitals have turned out to be a myth and a false-flag operation. The latest developments have clearly shown that the ramified network of mutually beneficial trade, economic and investment ties between Russia and the EU were not a safety net. The EU did not think twice about sacrificing our energy cooperation, which was a pillar of their prosperity. We have seen that the European elites have no independence and always do whatever they are ordered to do in Washington, even if this results in direct damage to their own citizens."

"The global majority countries, where some 85 percent of the world's population lives, are not willing to pull chestnuts out of the fire for their former colonial parent states."

America printed more money than it can ever afford to repay.

they are debt that does not help the client countries, the debtors, earn the money to pay the debt with the interest.

We deplore the dire human rights and humanitarian consequences of the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, including the continuous attacks against critical infrastructure across Ukraine with devastating consequences for civilians, and express our grave concern at the high number of civilian casualties.....

... we demand that Russia immediately completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within the internationally recognized borders, and call for a cessation of hostilities.

What's been destroyed is the IMF's credibility.