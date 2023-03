© Justin Tallis/Reuters



Gates adds that it is not realistic to expect that the climate crisis could be addressed by personal choices such as giving up eating meat.Microsoft founder Bill Gates reiterated his view last week in the contentious debate about whether individual sacrifice can make a tangible difference in the fight against climate change,"In climate movements, you can get this 'Hey, we've been consuming too much,' and 'Hey, maybe we shouldn't travel anymore,'" Gates said last week in remarks delivered in India The notion that climate change is too big a problem to be solved by individual lifestyle decisions is commonly held by many, like Gates, who are working to address what they see as a crisis. Even John Kerry, President Biden's climate envoy, has signaled that new technology will need to be developed for the world to achieve emissions goals."Fifty percent of the reductions we have to make to get to net zero by 2050 or 2045 are going to come from technologies that we don't yet have," Kerry told the BBC in 2021 "There are a lot of possibilities out there," he said. "Bill Gates is pursuing a small, modular next-generation nuclear capacity. We're going to find our way to zero emissions as fast as possible."Contrary to Gates's view, the United Nations has long advocated basing lifestyle choices on how they affect rising global temperatures."Everyone can help limit climate change. From the way we travel, to the electricity we use, the food we eat, and the things we buy, we can make a difference," the U.N. states on a website that highlights 10 actions individuals can take to address the climate crisis.In 2022, 27% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions came from the transportation sector, and 13% came from burning fossil fuels to generate heat for homes and businesses, according to the Environmental Protection Agency . The new law, however, will spur a 30% reduction in emissions due to consumers switching from gas-powered cars to electric ones, and away from gas-powered heating and appliances, according to data from researchers at Princeton University In other words, if enough people are incentivized to change their behavior, the collective result could indeed have an impact.On the other hand, even a large-scale transition away from fossil fuels may help slow the rate of climate change but not solve the problem.An analysis of the Inflation Reduction Act's climate provisions by the Congressional Research Service found that the law was poised to reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 24% to 30% by 2030, a worthy goal but still well short of Biden's pledge of 50% to 52% cuts by that year.