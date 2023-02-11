Gates Reaps Windfall Profits From mRNA Shot Investment

"Let's follow that trajectory: [Gates] invests heavily in BioNTech, 'mRNA vaccines are great, this is the future,' he talks about the vaccine timeline and how we can develop it faster, 'we might have to cut some corners on safety' ... All in ... sells it ... makes a huge amount of money ... but now it's 'yeah, it's okay, it could be better, but what we really need is this breath spray.'"

He's also said, "Everyone who takes the vaccine is not just protecting themselves but reducing their transmission to other people and allowing society to get back to normal.

"Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who served as one of the architects of Covid hysteria and had more of an impact than any other individual on the disastrous global pandemic policies, has finally acknowledged that the mRNA shots he's been promoting for two years are nothing more than expired pharma junk.



Translation: Gates admits that the shots are impossible to align with rapidly developing variants, they expire in lighting speed, and they don't stop transmission. And they don't work for the only at-risk portion of the population."

"For there not to be more interrogation of his conflict of interest here by the mainstream is deeply disturbing, and for people who have been skeptical of this aspect of Pfizer and the drug development around COVID and who have been shot down in the media as kooks, anti-vaxxers and the like.



I frankly think that this issue of pharmaceutical corruption and people pushing various interventions, having an investment in profit, should have been an issue that the left was leading on.



We have to be more transparent about the fact that people who are having input in what the government policy is going to be, what's going to be required people, the Biden administration tried to require people to get this, shouldn't it be known at least when there are hundreds of millions of dollars of financial interests at stake for the people advising this? And their tune changes as it follows the money!"

Gates Games the WHO

"... a disproportionate amount of its resources on projects with the measurable outcomes Gates prefers ... Some health advocates fear that because the Gates Foundation's money comes from investments in big business, it could serve as a Trojan horse for corporate interests to undermine WHO's role in setting standards and shaping health policies."

it paves the way to usher in the next phases of The Great Reset and Fourth Industrial Revolution.

COVID Is Critical to Hack Humans

Gates Lies About Epstein Relationship

"According to The Times, Gates emailed his colleagues about Epstein in 2011: 'His lifestyle is very different and kind of intriguing although it would not work for me.



'Epstein's will even named Boris Nikolic — a Harvard-trained immunologist who served as the chief scientific advisor to both Microsoft and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and who appears in the sole publicly known photo of Epstein and Gates' 2011 meeting at Epstein's Manhattan mansion — as the backup executor of Epstein's estate.



It is not difficult to see why Gates would try to distance himself from his relationship with a child sex trafficker ... But, as it turns out, the attempt to suppress the Gates-Epstein story may have been an attempt to suppress the revelation of an altogether different shared interest ...



The already scarcely believable Jeffrey Epstein story took another bizarre turn in August of 2019, when it was reported that Epstein 'Hoped to Seed the Human Race With His DNA.'



As The New York Times explained, Epstein's plan to impregnate 20 women at a time at his New Mexico ranch in order to 'seed the human race with his DNA' — plan he told to a number of the 'scientific luminaries' he kept in his orbit — put a modern gloss on a very old idea."

Gates' Relationship With Epstein Began Prior to 2011

"There's mainstream media articles from 2001 saying that Jeffrey Epstein made all his money from his business connections — to three men — and those three men are Leslie Wexner [former owner of Victoria's Secret], Donald Trump and the third one is Bill Gates."

"She was recruited by Epstein in 1992, allegedly as a Victoria's Secret model, but there's no evidence she ever actually modeled for Victoria's Secret. He apparently was funding her education, hires her as his science advisor in the late '90s and then a couple years after that, in the early 2000s, she becomes the science advisor to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.



So if you're going to apply to be science advisor to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and your CV says my most recent experience is being the science advisor to Jeffrey Epstein, and you're Bill Gates hiring your top science advisor, you would have to know who Jeffrey Epstein is and what kind of science he's into."

Is the Narrative on COVID Jabs Changing?

"So there's a class that's got measles in it, a class of flu, a class of coronavirus, and a fourth class, all of which we need to have standby tools, both antivirals and vaccines that can deal with those. It's very doable. So on the tools front, we can be far more prepared."