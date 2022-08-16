Picnic supermarket
© Mediatv.nl / Video Duivestein
This is the third Picnic supermarket, a brand backed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation with a focus on sustainability, that has gone up in flames in the Netherlands this year.
A major fire broke out in a Picnic store in Rotterdam on Sunday morning where the fire brigade turned up to extinguish the flames.

According to local reports, an employee of this Picnic store turned up to start their shift for work and noticed the fire alarm was raised and three delivery trucks were set in a blaze. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

This is the third Picnic store to go up in flames in less than a year. Rebel News was on scene for the aftermath of the second fire in Almelo, which videos online showed the huge fire that ultimately burned down the entire building.

The brand Picnic is an online-only supermarket which is designed to deliver groceries straight to the buyer's front door using "environmentally friendly" electric vehicles. The company is active in 200 cities across Europe, including countries such as the Netherlands, Germany and only just recently, France.

Investors in Picnic include Microsoft and the largest private farmland owner Bill Gates, where his Bill and Melinda Gates foundation invested €600 million to help secure their expansion of the business across Europe.