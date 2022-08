© Mediatv.nl / Video Duivestein



A major fire broke out in a Picnic store in Rotterdam on Sunday morning where the fire brigade turned up to extinguish the flames.According to local reports,This is the third Picnic store to go up in flames in less than a year. Rebel News was on scene for the aftermath ofThe brand Picnic is an online-only supermarket which is designed to deliver groceries straight to the buyer's front door using "environmentally friendly" electric vehicles., including countries such as the Netherlands, Germany and only just recently, France.Investors in Picnic include Microsoft and the largest private farmland owner Bill Gates, where his Bill and Melinda Gates foundation invested €600 million of the business across Europe.