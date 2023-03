On Friday, 85-year-old actress and far-left activist Jane Fonda went on The View to say that "murder" was something that could be done aside from peaceful protest to change the opinions of pro-life lawmakers in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade.Fonda said, "We have experienced many decades now of having agency over our body, of being able to determine when and how many children to have. We know what that feels like, we know what that's done for our lives. We're not going back, I don't care what the laws are. We're not going back."View co-host Sunny Hostin then said, "That's the activist and she probably will get a Nobel Prize.""But it's the truth," the actress said "It is the truth, we're not gonna do it.""She's kidding," Behad said. "They'll pick up on that and run with it. She's just kidding."Fonda then glared seriously at Behar prompting laughter from the hosts.Fonda, star of such films as Barbarella and Klute, has been a far-left activist since the Vietnam War. In July of 1972, Fonda visited Hanoi, located in communist-controlled North Vietnam and volunteered for North Vietnamese propaganda that garnered her the nickname "Hanoi Jane."In 2019, Fonda flew to Washington to participate in a staged arrest for the cause of climate activism. And in January , Fonda went on The Kelly Clarkson Show to say that "there'd be no climate crisis if it wasn't for racism."