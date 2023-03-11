Society's Child
Unhinged: Pro-abortion activist Jane Fonda suggests murdering pro-life Americans
The Post Millennial
Fri, 10 Mar 2023 00:01 UTC
Fonda said, "We have experienced many decades now of having agency over our body, of being able to determine when and how many children to have. We know what that feels like, we know what that's done for our lives. We're not going back, I don't care what the laws are. We're not going back."
View co-host Sunny Hostin then said, "That's the activist and she probably will get a Nobel Prize."
"But it's the truth," the actress said "It is the truth, we're not gonna do it."
Joy Behar then asked, "Besides marching and protesting, what else do you suggest?"
"Well, I've thought of murder," Fonda said.
"What did you say," asked fellow guest Lily Tomlin.
"Murder," Fonda repeated.
"She's kidding," Behad said. "They'll pick up on that and run with it. She's just kidding."
Fonda then glared seriously at Behar prompting laughter from the hosts.
Fonda appeared on the program alongside Tomlin, both of whom appeared in the new movie 80 For Brady and the television show Grace and Frankie.
Following the leak of the news that the Supreme Court was going to overturn Roe v. Wade there have been multiple firebombings of pregnancy centers by groups like Jane's Revenge, constant Antifa violence, and a failed assassination attempt on Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Fonda, star of such films as Barbarella and Klute, has been a far-left activist since the Vietnam War. In July of 1972, Fonda visited Hanoi, located in communist-controlled North Vietnam and volunteered for North Vietnamese propaganda that garnered her the nickname "Hanoi Jane."
In 2019, Fonda flew to Washington to participate in a staged arrest for the cause of climate activism. And in January, Fonda went on The Kelly Clarkson Show to say that "there'd be no climate crisis if it wasn't for racism."
