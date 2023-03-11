Puppet Masters
Top Democrat on J6 committee: We actually didn't review any of the surveillance video
The Federalist
Thu, 09 Mar 2023 00:01 UTC
On Monday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Fox News aired the footage of the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, undermining the select committee's narrative of a "deadly insurrection." Given access to the video by Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Carlson's team reviewed over 40,000 hours of footage, which offered proof the committee manipulated audio and video to dramatize the riot for its made-for-TV hearings in an election year.
But in a Wednesday night statement to CNN, select committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., claimed the panel never analyzed the blockbuster footage Fox News aired this week.
"I'm not actually aware of any member of the committee who had access," Thompson said. "We had a team of employees who kind of went through the video."
Hiring investigators who "kind of went through the video" doesn't sound like a very thorough investigation.
However, Thompson's admission that his committee lacked due diligence makes no sense. Since when do lawmakers have no access to the same material as their own staffers? Did none of the nine panel members view the footage that was played for the cameras? Does Thompson not know who had access to the tapes? Was it just the former television executives they hired to produce their show trials? Either Thompson is lying and knows exactly who had access, or he handed the key to Vice Chair Liz Cheney and had nothing to do with it while the committee leaked exclusives to CNN.
Thompson's office did not immediately respond to The Federalist's inquiries.
The committee clearly had access to the footage Carlson aired this week that contradicted the panel's key narratives. After all, members of the committee endlessly bragged about how many documents, more than 35,000, investigators reviewed. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who used the committee to dodge responsibility for her own failure to secure the Capitol, just refused to make the tapes public — and after Carlson's revelations, it's clear why.
Carlson's program showed that the man who became the face of the "insurrection," known as the "QAnon Shaman," was given VIP treatment by police. The tapes showed since-deceased Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick walking around "vigorously" after altercations with protesters who had allegedly murdered him. The footage also showed that mysterious rioter Ray Epps lied to congressional investigators about his whereabouts the day of the riot, yet the committee protected the "insurrectionist."
On Monday, Carlson announced his team discovered proof that Democrats on Pelosi's probe came across the same footage Fox made public.
"We can be sure because the footage contains an electronic bookmark that is still archived in the Capitol's computer system," said Carlson. "That means that investigators working for the Democratic Party saw this tape. They saw it, but they refused to release the tape to the public."
Committee staffers even used some of the footage to show Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., allegedly fleeing the Capitol. All Carlson did was extend the footage a few seconds longer than what was televised in the committee's show-trial hearings, and it became clear Hawley departed the Capitol along with other members of Congress. The clip published by the committee was always demonstrably dishonest.
[WATCH: J6 Tapes Part 1, Part 2, Part 3]
Tristan Justice is the western correspondent for The Federalist and the author of Social Justice Redux, a conservative newsletter on culture, health, and wellness. He has also written for The Washington Examiner and The Daily Signal. His work has also been featured in Real Clear Politics and Fox News. Tristan graduated from George Washington University where he majored in political science and minored in journalism. Follow him on Twitter at @JusticeTristan or contact him at Tristan@thefederalist.com. Sign up for Tristan's email newsletter here.
Comment: See also:
- Tucker Carlson releases exclusive Jan. 6 footage, says politicians, media lied about Sicknick, 'QAnon Shaman'
- Tucker Carlson is arguing with fog
- White House doubles down on Jan 6 lies, claims 'Tucker Carlson is not credible'
- Hilarious: 'The View' hosts — even the Republican — are big mad that Tucker got the J6 tapes
- Speaker McCarthy releases 41,000 hours of exclusive Jan. 6 footage to Tucker Carlson: Report
- Democrats warn that anyone watching unedited Jan 6 tapes could arrive at 'unapproved' conclusions
Sounds like a distraction to me.