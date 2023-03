© PBS NewsHour / YouTube

After Fox News host Tucker Carlson aired Capitol surveillance footage this week exposing yet more falsehood from the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 and leaving Democrats and their media allies irate, the committee chair on Wednesday said the panel never actually analyzed the crucial footage.On Monday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Fox News aired the footage of the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, undermining the select committee's narrative of a "deadly insurrection." Given access to the video by Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Carlson's team reviewed over 40,000 hours of footage, which offered proof the committee manipulated audio and video to dramatize the riot for its made-for-TV hearings in an election year.However, Thompson's admission that his committee lacked due diligence makes no sense. Since when do lawmakers have no access to the same material as their own staffers? Did none of the nine panel members view the footage that was played for the cameras? Does Thompson not know who had access to the tapes? Was it just the former television executives they hired to produce their show trials?Thompson's office did not immediately respond to The Federalist's inquiries.The committee clearly had access to the footage Carlson aired this week that contradicted the panel's key narratives.Carlson's program showed that the man who became the face of the "insurrection," known as the "QAnon Shaman," was given VIP treatment by police. The tapes showed since-deceased Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick walking around " vigorously " after altercations with protesters who had allegedly murdered him. The footage also showed that mysterious rioter Ray Epps lied to congressional investigators about his whereabouts the day of the riot, yet the committee protected the "insurrectionist."Committee staffers even used some of the footage to show Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., allegedly fleeing the Capitol. All Carlson did was extend the footage a few seconds longer than what was televised in the committee's show-trial hearings, and it became clear Hawley departed the Capitol along with other members of Congress. The clip published by the committee was always demonstrably dishonest [WATCH: J6 Tapes Part 1