© Jason Koener/Getty Images



"There was never any legitimate reason for this footage to remain secret. If there was ever a question that's in the public's interest to know, it's what actually happened on January 6."

"By definition, this video will reveal it. It's impossible for me to understand why any honest person would be bothered by that."

"exposes the partisanship, incompetence, and indifference that led to the disaster on January 6 and it the leading role Speaker Pelosi and her office played in the security failure at the Capitol."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) reportedly gave 41,000 hours of exclusive U.S. Capitol surveillance footage from the January 6 riot to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who could begin airing the highly anticipated release on his programs in the coming weeks.According to an Axios report, sources claim that TV producers for Carlson began sifting through the footage last week on Capitol Hill.Carlson told Axios:On January 6, 2021, a crowd entered the U.S. Capitol, disrupting lawmakers meeting to certify President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory. Previous reports said thatbetween noon and 8 p.m. that day, according to the Capitol Police. However,Carlson said:A FOX News spokesperson confirmed the Axios report to The Daily Wire.Though congressional committees controlled by Democrats, law enforcement, and others were given access to the archive, Capitol Police had warned thatwhich alarmed government officials to raise national security concerns.After a year and a half of investigations and hearings featuring some security video clips, theMcCarthy said last month he would push for the disclosure of unreleased U.S. Capitol security footage from that infamous day.The House speaker told reporterswhile taking a shot at the January 6 Committee's final report that he said was "written for a political basis.""We're looking through that," McCarthy said. "I want to be very thoughtful about it. But yes, I'm engaged to do that."Reps. Jim Banks (R-IN), Rodney Davis (R-IL), Troy Nehls (R-TX), Jim Jordan (R-OH), and Kelly Armstrong (R-ND)Banks, the leader of the effort, said the reportCarlson has long pushed for the release of the footage, arguing that Washington, D.C., has "a regime of secrecy and deceit" and the Capitol riot itself was an "outbreak of mob violence, a forgettably minor outbreak by recent standards."