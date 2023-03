With the joint session underway and with Vice President Mike Pence presiding, a large crowd gathered outside the U.S. Capitol....At approximately 2:00 p.m., certain individuals in the crowd forced their way through, up, and over the barricades and officers of the U.S. Capitol Police, and the crowd advanced to the exterior façade of the building....shortly after 2:00 p.m., individuals in the crowd forced entry into the U.S. Capitol, including by breaking windows.

but let's clear some of that fog with court documents and see what's thereWhat did Jacob Chansley do? What did the government say he did?Chansley was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison, to be followed by 36 months of supervised release — a total of six and a half of years of punishment.The charges against Chansley were repeatedly documented in a series of court records. Here's the first, a "Statement of Facts" from USCP Special Agent James Soltes, filed in court with a charge sheet on January 8: Chansley Statement Of Facts [pdf]It's mostly not about Chansley. From a paragraph on pg. 1:That's it. "Certain individuals" and "a large crowd" pushed and fought; Jacob Chansley was photographed by media in the Senate chambers, and told us he was the person in the pictures. Read it if you doubt it, butOther people push and shove; Chansley appears.Then he was indicted by a federal grand jury. Here's the indictment, filed on January 11: Chansley Indictment [pdf]He was present. He picketed. Remember: six and a half years of prison plus supervised release.Finally, Chansley himself signed a plea statement in which he agreed to a narrative describing what he had done. Here it is: Chansley Plea Statement [pdf]Again, Chansley often isn't on center stage in his own plea statement:This is Jacob Chansley's plea agreement, for crying out loud, and it says, "individuals in the crowd forced entry into the U.S. Capitol, including by breaking windows and assaulting members of law enforcement."A lion killed a man while Chris Bray ate a croissant nearby; we must never forget what Chris Bray did to that poor man.And the rest — in a statement Chansley signed — is clearly misleading, as when it describes what Chansley said from the Senate dais butBottom line:He's not innocent. They had him dead to rights on charges that should have resulted in federal probation or several weeks of jail time, but then they pumped a being-obnoxious-while-trespassing case full of hot air in the news media to put on a political show.Compare the actions described in the court documents to the sentence, and remember what you've seen on video. Make up your own mind.