Puppet Masters
White House doubles down on Jan 6 lies, claims 'Tucker Carlson is not credible'
The Post Millennial
Wed, 08 Mar 2023 00:01 UTC
Responding to a reporter's request that she comment on Carlson's latest broadcasts, as well as comment on the ongoing lawsuit Dominion Voting Systems has brought against Fox News "which has turned up evidence that there may have been falsehoods in the in the reporting that they did around the election," Jean-Pierre said, "Tucker Carlson is not credible."
"Look, we agree with the chief of Capitol Police and the wide range of bipartisan lawmakers. You heard them all yesterday, you guys reported on it, who have condemned this false depiction of the unprecedented violent attack on our constitution and the rule of law, which cost police officers their lives. And that's what we saw on that day, on a very dark day an attack on our democracy."
"And so we also, as it related to the Tucker Carlson question, we agree with Fox Nation's own attorneys and executives who have repeatedly stressed in multiple courts of law that Tucker Carlson is not credible when it comes to this issue in particular," she said.
Jean-Pierre continued on to quote a September 2020 NPR headline, saying "you literally can't believe the facts Tucker Carlson tells you, so say Fox's lawyers," as well as quote a Tuesday headline from the Washington Post, "Fox exec: Hannity, Carlson shows are not 'credible' sources of news."
"And so, to have said what he said, when we saw Capitol police officers lose their lives, or police officers who lose their lives, is just shameful."
On Monday evening, Carlson aired previously unseen surveillance footage of the Capitol riots, telling viewers, "Within hours of January 6, literally hours you began to hear that day described as a deadly insurrection and not described by one news outlet or one politician but in unison by all of them. Almost like it was coordinated a deadly insurrection. That's how history may record January 6. But the tape that we reviewed from within the building on that day proves it was neither an insurrection nor deadly."
Among the clips shown here those showing QAnon Shaman Jacob Chansley being escorted through the Capitol building by police officers, none of which tried to stop or detain him.
"Jacob Chansley became the face of January 6, a dangerous conspiracy theorist dressed in outlandish costume who led the violent insurrection to overthrow American democracy. For these crimes, Chansley was sentenced to nearly four years in prison far more time than many violent criminals now receive.
"What did Jacob Chansley do to receive this punishment? To this day, there is dispute over how Chansley got into the Capitol building. But according to our review of the internal surveillance video, it is very clear what happened once he got inside. Virtually every moment of his time inside the Capitol was caught on tape. The tape shows the Capitol Police never stopped Jacob Chansley. They helped him they acted as his tour guides. Here's video of Chansley in the Senate chamber. Capitol Police officers take him to multiple entrances and even try to open locked doors for him. We counted at least nine officers who are within touching distance of unarmed Jacob Chansley not one of them even tried to slow him down," Carlson revealed.
In other clips, Ray Epps, the man who testified before Congress about a text he sent his nephew earlier in which Epps claimed he was heading back to his hotel, was seen walking around the grounds of the building 30 minutes after he said he sent the text message, going against his testimony.
Comment: Both the American political apparatus and the MSM have more or less declared Tucker Carlson Public Enemy #1, and they're out for blood! Also from the Post Millennial: