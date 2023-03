in unison by all of them

During Wednesday's White House press conference, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called Fox News' Tucker Carlson "not credible," citing his recent unveiling of previously unseen footage from the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots.Responding to a reporter's request that she comment on Carlson's latest broadcasts, as well as comment on the ongoing lawsuit Dominion Voting Systems has brought against Fox News "which has turned up evidence that there may have been falsehoods in the in the reporting that they did around the election," Jean-Pierre said, "Tucker Carlson is not credible."Jean-Pierre continued on to quote a September 2020 NPR headline, saying " you literally can't believe the facts Tucker Carlson tells you, so say Fox's lawyers ," as well as quote a Tuesday headline from the Washington Post, " Fox exec: Hannity, Carlson shows are not 'credible' sources of news .""And so, to have said what he said, when we saw Capitol police officers lose their lives, or police officers who lose their lives, is just shameful."Among the clips shown here those showing QAnon Shaman Jacob Chansley being escorted through the Capitol building by police officers, none of which tried to stop or detain him."Jacob Chansley became the face of January 6, a dangerous conspiracy theorist dressed in outlandish costume who led the violent insurrection to overthrow American democracy. For these crimes, Chansley was sentenced to nearly four years in prison far more time than many violent criminals now receive."What did Jacob Chansley do to receive this punishment? To this day, there is dispute over how Chansley got into the Capitol building. But according to our review of the internal surveillance video, it is very clear what happened once he got inside. Virtually every moment of his time inside the Capitol was caught on tape.In other clips, Ray Epps , the man who testified before Congress about a text he sent his nephew earlier in which Epps claimed he was heading back to his hotel, was seen walking around the grounds of the building 30 minutes after he said he sent the text message, going against his testimony.